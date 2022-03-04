Mondi (LON:MNDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,465.00

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,465 ($19.66) and last traded at GBX 1,468 ($19.70), with a volume of 3207713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,571.50 ($21.09).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,127.50 ($28.55).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,830.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,853.26. The company has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.45 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

