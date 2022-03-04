Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $234.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 31.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

