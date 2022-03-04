Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLUE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,353,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,063,000 after buying an additional 285,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 27,584.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.04. 293,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

