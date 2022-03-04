Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTRY) Short Interest Update

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,586. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

