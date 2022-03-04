Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,881,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,245. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $275.99 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.09.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.