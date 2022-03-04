Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,069 Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,232,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 207,174 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,649,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

