Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $484,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 131.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,223,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

