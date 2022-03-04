Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 7,575 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 597.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 224,094 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.