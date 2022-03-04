Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $548,000 Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

