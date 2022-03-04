Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $277.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $238.04 and a 12 month high of $302.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

