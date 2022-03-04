Morgan Stanley Acquires Shares of 2,000,000 MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,100,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.41% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEKA. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth approximately $22,100,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth approximately $7,735,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEKA opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

