Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $21,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.