Morgan Stanley Has $20.69 Million Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251,502 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $20,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of UMC opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
