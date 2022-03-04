Morgan Stanley Has $20.69 Million Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251,502 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $20,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMC opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMC. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

