Morgan Stanley Has $21.69 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Brinker International worth $21,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 85.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,349 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $6,632,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $5,436,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EAT opened at $38.75 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

