Morgan Stanley Has $22.06 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $22,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $66,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

HGV opened at $50.09 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.