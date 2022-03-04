Morgan Stanley Increases Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Price Target to CHF 590

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from CHF 572 to CHF 590 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SZLMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $624.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

