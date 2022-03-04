Morgan Stanley Sells 629,292 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,167,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 629,292 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SLM were worth $20,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 875,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 280,541 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SLM by 96,704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SLM by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,096,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 603,595 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.28.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

