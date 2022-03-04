Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $420,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $29,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,232 shares of company stock valued at $55,194,518. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $270.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

