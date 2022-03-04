Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.7% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,740,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,844,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 279,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,593,000 after buying an additional 36,214 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.75. The stock had a trading volume of 182,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,629. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $305.68 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.29 and a 200 day moving average of $352.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

