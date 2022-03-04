Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,993,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,927,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 129,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $86.01 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day moving average of $102.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,904. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.