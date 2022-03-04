Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 3,128 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 0.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. 15,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,869. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.