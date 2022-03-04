Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 3,128 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 0.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. 15,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,869. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.
In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.
Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
