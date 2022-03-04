Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 702 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $42.98 on Friday, reaching $2,914.99. The company had a trading volume of 119,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,125.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3,312.67. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

