Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,833 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $9,631,662. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.54. 159,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,788,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.