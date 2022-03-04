Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,738 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,618. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.81. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

