MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.38. 28,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,423. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. MTN Group has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.63.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

