MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €230.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €230.00 ($258.43) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($197.75) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($260.67) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €216.00 ($242.70).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at €201.40 ($226.29) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($181.52) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($252.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €193.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €190.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 50.65.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.