Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,171.84

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,171.84 ($15.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,190 ($15.97). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,168 ($15.67), with a volume of 121,231 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,171.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,139.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.14.

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In other news, insider David Hardie acquired 59 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($16.15) per share, with a total value of £710.36 ($953.12).

Murray International Trust Company Profile (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.