Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,171.84

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,171.84 ($15.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,190 ($15.97). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,168 ($15.67), with a volume of 121,231 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,171.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,139.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.14.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.
Murray International Trust Company Profile (LON:MYI)
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.