MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.09

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 9341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYTE. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.20.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,715,000 after acquiring an additional 504,581 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 841,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 103,949 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

