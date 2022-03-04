Namecoin Market Capitalization Tops $33.72 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00005599 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $33.72 million and approximately $7,292.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,860.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.42 or 0.00737698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00201578 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00030955 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

