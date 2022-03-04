Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.99. Nasdaq reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $170.08. 5,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,911,000 after acquiring an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

