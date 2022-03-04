Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.27. Natera has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 98.93% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,361 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $379,131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $10,283,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 160.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at $73,013,000.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.