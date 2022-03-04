National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded National Bank of Canada to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.82.

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6824 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

