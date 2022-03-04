National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. National CineMedia updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NCMI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.11.
NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 273,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
