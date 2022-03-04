National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. National CineMedia updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NCMI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 273,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

