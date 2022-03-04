Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
NMM stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 296,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.
Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
