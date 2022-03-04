Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NMM stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 296,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

