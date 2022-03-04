Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.38

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 7964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.37.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $169,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

