nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 649,275 shares.The stock last traded at $51.80 and had previously closed at $47.73.

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after buying an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,767,000 after purchasing an additional 931,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

