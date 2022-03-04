Needham & Company LLC Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $105.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.69.

Shares of MRVL opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,799 shares of company stock worth $30,004,420 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $3,605,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 172.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 10.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 409.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after buying an additional 262,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

