Neenah (NYSE:NP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.63

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.63 and last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Neenah’s payout ratio is -127.52%.

In other Neenah news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,743,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Neenah by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 166,616 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Neenah by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after buying an additional 131,031 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Neenah by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 93,877 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 89,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

