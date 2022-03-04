NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.650-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $19.52. 1,003,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.44 and a beta of 0.81. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 269,139 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $1,502,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $949,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

