Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTOIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $18.73. 67,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $34.43.
Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.
