New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 33 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $433.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,080,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,425. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $374.02 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

