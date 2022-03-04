New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 260.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,974,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,709. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.