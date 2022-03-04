New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
New Jersey Mining stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. New Jersey Mining has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
New Jersey Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
