NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.970-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.50.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $88.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.