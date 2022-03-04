NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lifted by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.82. 130,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,612,991. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

