NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

NEP stock remained flat at $$79.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,812 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after acquiring an additional 220,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

