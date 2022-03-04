NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $7.70 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

NEX opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.51. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

