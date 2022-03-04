NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE opened at $229.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.54 and a 200 day moving average of $277.81.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of NICE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NICE by 22.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

