Nichols (LON:NICL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,325 at Berenberg Bank

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,375 ($18.45) to GBX 1,325 ($17.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.
LON NICL opened at GBX 1,370 ($18.38) on Friday. Nichols has a twelve month low of GBX 732 ($9.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,650 ($22.14). The stock has a market cap of £501.63 million and a PE ratio of 49.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,363.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.56.
About Nichols (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.