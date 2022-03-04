Nichols (LON:NICL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,325 at Berenberg Bank

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,375 ($18.45) to GBX 1,325 ($17.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

LON NICL opened at GBX 1,370 ($18.38) on Friday. Nichols has a twelve month low of GBX 732 ($9.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,650 ($22.14). The stock has a market cap of £501.63 million and a PE ratio of 49.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,363.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Get Nichols alerts:

About Nichols (Get Rating)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.