NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.07. 134,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328,151. The company has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

